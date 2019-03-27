State evidence proves nothing in Duduzane Zuma's trial, says defence

Where is the evidence that former president Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane was negligent when he crashed into a minibus taxi in 2014?

That is what his lawyer Mike Hellens asked the Randburg magistrate's court on Wednesday, after the state wrapped up its case into the crash on February 1 2014.

Hellens wants the court to discharge the case against Duduzane, because the state failed to show he was driving recklessly and that the witnesses failed to disprove the defence's argument that the Porsche 911 Turbo, with four-wheel-drive, crashed due to it aquaplaning.

"What did they prove? Nothing. They proved it was a dark rainy night," Hellens said.

"What happened? A bizarre accident. Because someone did something wrong? No.

"Where is the evidence that he drove recklessly? It's not there."

He concluded it would be "astonishing" to put a "tapestry" together with the "quilts" of evidence the case presented.

The court has adjourned for lunch.