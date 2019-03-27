Deputy President David Mabuza's accuser faces fraud, robbery charges

The Mpumalanga woman who accused Deputy President David Mabuza of plotting to kill conservationist Fred Daniel is facing other charges that include armed robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The woman, who was allegedly also found in possession of house robbery equipment when she was arrested by the Hawks earlier this month, appeared in the Nelspruit regional court yesterday.

Prosecutor in the case, Advocate Henry Nxumalo, told the court he intended to oppose bail based on the information that the accused, Nomfundo Sambo, 32, was facing another pending case.

Sambo caused a storm last year after claiming to have seen Mabuza’s diary bearing a plan to murder Daniel.

In an affidavit, in which Sambo called herself Thandeka Mabuza, a niece to the deputy president, she claimed that while helping at Mabuza’s house in Johannesburg on November 5 2018, she stumbled on his diary that detailed a plot to assassinate Daniel, a Mpumalanga-based conservationist.