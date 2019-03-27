Deputy President David Mabuza's accuser faces fraud, robbery charges
The Mpumalanga woman who accused Deputy President David Mabuza of plotting to kill conservationist Fred Daniel is facing other charges that include armed robbery with aggravating circumstances.
The woman, who was allegedly also found in possession of house robbery equipment when she was arrested by the Hawks earlier this month, appeared in the Nelspruit regional court yesterday.
Prosecutor in the case, Advocate Henry Nxumalo, told the court he intended to oppose bail based on the information that the accused, Nomfundo Sambo, 32, was facing another pending case.
Sambo caused a storm last year after claiming to have seen Mabuza’s diary bearing a plan to murder Daniel.
In an affidavit, in which Sambo called herself Thandeka Mabuza, a niece to the deputy president, she claimed that while helping at Mabuza’s house in Johannesburg on November 5 2018, she stumbled on his diary that detailed a plot to assassinate Daniel, a Mpumalanga-based conservationist.
Mabuza and Daniel have a history of public spats which led to Daniel seeking a court order stopping Mabuza from interfering in his businesses.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Monica Nyuswa told Sowetan the accused was found in possession of housebreaking equipment and is also facing another charge of armed robbery with aggravating circumstances.
“The accused was granted bail on an armed robbery with aggravating circumstances case. She is also facing a charge of possession of house robbery equipment. That is why the state intends to oppose bail,” said Nyuswa.
Sambo was not asked to plead on charges of fraud, forgery and defeating the ends of justice when she appeared in the Nelspruit magistrate’s court on Tuesday.
She was arrested by the Hawks in early March after an investigation revealed that her real name was Nomfundo Sambo not Thandeka Mabuza who she claimed to be in the affidavit.
Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi said the accused’s claims led to a criminal case being opened.
“The investigation team needed to interview the complainant as the original statement was not recorded by the police. It became difficult to trace the complainant. It later became common cause that the deputy president was not in the country at the time of the alleged offence,” Mulaudzi said.
“It became clear that the statement may have been a fabrication, including her relationship with the deputy president.”
Sambo is expected to formally apply for bail on April 3.