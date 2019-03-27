Cyril Ramaphosa plans to appear before Zondo inquiry over son’s links to Bosasa

The presidency said on Wednesday that President Cyril Ramaphosa was committed to appearing before the Zondo inquiry, following further revelations about his son's ties to controversial facilities company Bosasa.

This commitment formed part of a statement by the presidency explaining the relationship between Ramaphosa's son Andile and Bosasa — now African Global Operations (AGO) — which has been implicated in allegations of extensive bribery and corruption in order to win billions of rand in government contracts.

News24 reported on Wednesday that Andile Ramaphosa confirmed his Blue Crane Capital netted about R2m in accumulated monthly payments from Bosasa since February 2018.

According to the report, the president's son provided “advisory” work on more than 20 government and private contracts in Uganda and Kenya he had identified, and partnered with Bosasa to execute.

Earlier in the day, DA leader Mmusi Maimane had called on Cyril Ramaphosa to appear before the commission, headed by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, following the news report and testimony before the injury.