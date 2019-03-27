'Bosasa is to Ramaphosa what Nkandla was to Jacob Zuma': Mmusi Maimane

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says "Bosasa is to Ramaphosa what Nkandla was to Jacob Zuma".

Maimane was reacting to the latest revelation surrounding controversial government service provider formerly known as Bosasa, now African Global Operations.

This comes after President Cyril Ramphosa's son Andile admitted to News24 in an article published on Wednesday morning that his consulting firm Blue Crane capital had received payments of R2m in a deal Ramaphosa junior described as a "severe oversight".

Maimane now says it is becoming increasingly apparent that there's possible corruption between the Ramaphosas and Bosasa.

The DA leader has also called for a special investigation into all Bosasa contracts.