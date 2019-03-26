Sindiso Magaqa: A timeline in the search for justice

The murder of former ANC Youth League general secretary Sindiso Magaqa is in the spotlight almost two years after he died.



In the past few weeks several people, including senior ANC KwaZulu-Natal officials, have been arrested in connection to Magaqa's murder, which occurred in 2017.

Here is a look at some of the developments since his murder:

Magaqa is shot - July 2017



Magaqa was shot in July 2017. In September that year he succumbed to his injuries in a Durban hospital.

Man linked to murder already behind bars - August 2018

Police minister Bheki Cele said a suspect, who was already incarcerated for another crime, was linked to the murder of Magaqa. Cele made this revelation in August 2018 during an inter-ministerial committee meeting on the progress of the investigation into political killings.

Cele also said that another suspect linked to the murder was fatally shot during a failed cash-in-transit heist in September 2017.