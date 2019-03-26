Sindiso Magaqa: A timeline in the search for justice
The murder of former ANC Youth League general secretary Sindiso Magaqa is in the spotlight almost two years after he died.
In the past few weeks several people, including senior ANC KwaZulu-Natal officials, have been arrested in connection to Magaqa's murder, which occurred in 2017.
Here is a look at some of the developments since his murder:
Magaqa is shot - July 2017
Magaqa was shot in July 2017. In September that year he succumbed to his injuries in a Durban hospital.
Man linked to murder already behind bars - August 2018
Police minister Bheki Cele said a suspect, who was already incarcerated for another crime, was linked to the murder of Magaqa. Cele made this revelation in August 2018 during an inter-ministerial committee meeting on the progress of the investigation into political killings.
Cele also said that another suspect linked to the murder was fatally shot during a failed cash-in-transit heist in September 2017.
Man arrested in connection with the murder - September 2018
The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal confirmed that a man was arrested for the murder.
He later appeared in court, where he withdrew his application for bail. The matter was postponed to October. Later, the matter was postponed to January 2019.
A fresh attempt at bail - January 2019
After initially abandoning his bid for bail, the man applied at the Umzimkhulu Magistrate's Court, in KwaZulu-Natal, to be released. The matter was postponed again.
Mluleki Ndobe arrested - March 17
Mayor of the Harry Gwala district municipality Mluleki Ndobe was arrested on March 17 in connection to Magaqa's murder.
Ndobe was blocked from entering the Magaqa home when he went to pay his respects shortly after Magaqa's death.
Ndobe is part of the ANC's provincial working committee in KwaZulu-Natal.
Co-accused appear in court - March 19
Ndobe, Sbonelo Myeza, Mbulelo Mpofana and Zweliphansi Skhosana appeared in the Umzimkhulu Magistrate's Court on March 19.
The suspects faced one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.
They remained in custody, awaiting a formal bail application, which was due to be heard on Monday and Tuesday.
Charges withdrawn - March 26
On Monday, the state withdrew charges against Ndobe and Skhosana.
A formal bail application for the other accused is expected to take place on Tuesday.
The withdrawal of the charges infuriated many on social media, who felt that justice for Magaqa had not been served.
