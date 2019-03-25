Indians need to 'rework their mentality' about African people, Malema says at KZN rally

Controversy was the order of the day when EFF leader Julius Malema took to the podium at the Chatsworth Sports Stadium, south of Durban, at the party's provincial manifesto launch on Sunday.

To say that his speech was worth the wait, given the fact it was delayed by almost four hours due to his keynote address earlier at the Maphiniki Sports Complex in the Northern Cape, would be nothing further from the truth.

While Malema managed to get the thousands of EFF supporters to rally behind his sentiments - many of them flung directly at the governing party without any hesitation - his overall delivery and execution was tiresome as his voice barely held up after his cross-country election campaigning.