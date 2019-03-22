Come clean on true extent of Eskom crisis: DA leader Mmusi Maimane

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa asking him to come clean on the extent of the crisis at Eskom.

Maimane said in his letter that it was becoming clear that the country had been misinformed about the extent of the crisis at Eskom.

"The time for manufactured 'shock' and simple apologies is over. The nation urgently requires answers, and it is high time you as president of the republic provide such answers," said Maimane.

Maimane said he wanted transparency on the amount of debt owed by Eskom and the due dates of its payment.

"How much foreign-denominated debt is due by Eskom in the next two months? What is government's plan of action to mitigate the current damage caused to infrastructure by power outages?" asked Maimane.

He asked if Eskom had a disaster-management plan in the event that the crisis at the power utility escalated.