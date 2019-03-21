WATCH LIVE | President Cyril Ramaphosa observes National Human Rights Day
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address scores of South Africans at the George Thabe Cricket Pitch, in Sharpville, Vereeniging as the country observes Human Rights Day.
This year's Human Rights Day commemoration takes place under the theme: “The Year of Indigenous Languages: Promoting and Deepening a Human Rights Culture”.
A wreath is expected to be layed at the Sharpeville memorial sight. Gauteng Premier Makhura was also president and was accompanied by justice minister Michael Masutha.
#HumanRightsDay President Cyril Ramaphosa is now interacting with the families of the victims of the Sharpeville massacre. pic.twitter.com/sV3LwVfHby— Qaanitah Hunter (@QaanitahHunter) March 21, 2019
#HumanRightsDay programme for the main event pic.twitter.com/wcz7TKC6Wq— Qaanitah Hunter (@QaanitahHunter) March 21, 2019
The commemoration of the Sharpeville Massacre is taking place where the apartheid police killed 69 protestors on this day in 1960.