Malema attacks 'nonsense non-racialism' at Sharpeville commemorations

He went on to make more promises.

"We will take down e-tolls in Gauteng, we will end informal settlements, we will protect and promote the rights of gays, lesbians and women," said Malema.

The self-styled commander in chief also launched an attack on "this nonsense of non-racialism".

Malema was addressing party supporters near the Dlomo Dam in Sharpeville in commemoration of the 1960 massacre. Malema said he did not refer to this day as Human Rights Day, as it was currently known, because he and the EFF were not in the business of fighting for white people who "always had rights".

Said Malema: "This nonsense that they are spreading in defence of white privilege, we are not part of that nonsense. What Human Rights Day today, is, is the day for the rights of black people.

"We are here to fight for the rights of black people, we must call it by its rightful name, they call it Human Rights Day to distort history.

"Human Rights Day for what, for who, where? They must relax, this is our day. It's Sharpeville Day - about a day when black people were killed by white people for fighting for the rights of black people.

"They killed us and they want to celebrate with us by calling it Human Rights Day to appease murderers.

"We do not have a problem with white people, we have a problem with the distortion of history to favour white people and make them look like they are good people when they are not."

Malema said he was telling the truth for future generations, "not to return the land to the hands of the oppressor", and he was willing to lose votes for this if need be.

"Let us lose elections on principles and telling the truth. If white people do not want the truth, that is their business," said Malema.