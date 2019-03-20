PIC inquiry needs more time and resources to uncover rot - Holomisa

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to extend more time and resources to the commission of inquiry being chaired by judge Lex Mpati into governance at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

“It would be a pity and a waste of taxpayers’ money if the information you have been receiving from sources and witnesses that require further investigation cannot be completed because the government will not give you more time,” Holomisa told the commission on Wednesday.

"You were appointed last year but only started work this year due to delays by the department of justice, so the timeframes the president gave you are not suitable."

Mpati is being assisted by former Reserve Bank governor Gill Marcus and investment banker Emmanuel Lediga. They are expected to deliver their final report to Ramaphosa by the middle of April.