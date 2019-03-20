Former Denel CEO drops bombshell about meetings with Guptas

In a startling testimony before the state capture inquiry on Wednesday, former Denel group CEO Riaz Saloojee has placed former minister Malusi Gigaba, Duduzane Zuma and someone who was introduced to him as "Ace Magashule's son" at the Gupta family's Saxonwold home in 2012.

Saloojee admitted that he attended three meetings with members of the controversial family at the behest of their business ally Salim Essa within the first six months of his appointment at the state-owned armaments company.

After spending most of Wednesday morning describing the successes of his turnaround strategy during his three-year tenure at Denel between 2012 and 2015, Saloojee testified that Essa contacted him in 2012 and asked him to attend a meeting that would be in both Denel's and his "interests".

Saloojee said at the time he was aware of who the Gupta brothers were and had met Essa at a number of events relating to the defence industry.

"I was contacted by Essa and he indicated that he would like me to meet some people and it would be in Denel’s interests and in my interests to meet these people. He also had indicated that it would be important to attend such a meeting because it had support at the highest level.

"With all the publicity surrounding the relationship with the Guptas and Essa, when he said 'the very top', he meant the head of the executive," Saloojee told the commission, referring to then president Jacob Zuma.