Politics

Heavy police presence ahead of KZN mayor's court appearance for Sindiso Magaqa's death

By Orrin Singh - 19 March 2019
Harry Gwala municipality mayor Mluleki Ndobe arrives in Umzimkhulu magistrate's court on Tuesday in connection with the death of Sindiso Magaqa.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

A heavy police contingent  has been stationed at the Umzimkhulu magistrate's court on Tuesday ahead of the appearance of Harry Gwala municipality mayor Mluleki Ndobe.

Ndobe is due to make appearance in connection with the 2017 murder of ANC Youth League leader Sindiso Magaqa. 

Ndobe consulted with his attorney in his car while the court gates were closed, keeping the large crowd outside at bay. 

The mayor was arrested on Sunday. 

This is a developing story.

