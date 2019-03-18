Trollip to fight to regain Bay for DA

The DA unveiled its list of public representatives this weekend.

Visibly absent from the list is former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor and now PR councillor Athol Trollip.

Trollip and the DA-led coalition were ousted at the August 27 council meeting in 2018 that saw Mongameli Bobani step in as mayor of the Nelson Mandela Bay metro.

On Sunday, asked about why his name did not appear on any list, Trollip joked that he was joining the ANC, but said he had not submitted his name for consideration.

“In 2015, I made myself available to stand as the mayoral candidate in Nelson Mandela Bay, so I left the legislature.

“We were kicked out of the council against the wishes of the voters – the majority of the voters in the city voted for change – so I did not submit my name for election either in the province, legislature or the national list.

“My position is to stay in Nelson Mandela Bay and to work hard to regain the city – either by 2021 or before that,” Trollip said.

DA leaders who made it onto the national list include metro councillors Baxolile Nodada and PR councillor Leander Kruger together with MPL and former economic development, agriculture and tourism political head in the metro Andrew Whitfield.

Nodada said he submitted his name because he wanted to change the lives of people with a similar background to his – people who were born in rural areas and went to school there.

“I believe there’s some contribution I can make as a person who’s lived through poverty and someone who’s acquired different forms of education,” he said.

Nodada said he wanted to contribute towards rolling out quality education.

DA premier candidate Nqaba Bhanga, who appeared first on the provincial list, said the plan was to remove the ANC from leadership in the Eastern Cape.

“We want to put in an accountable government and provide jobs for every household in the province.”

Bay councillor Retief Odendaal also made the provincial list, while Ward 2 councillor Renaldo Gouws made it onto the national list.