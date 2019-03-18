‘ANC will decide’ Masualle’s future

Outgoing premier Phumulo Masualle, who is at number 39 on the ANC’s national list, has stressed that he will serve at the behest of the ANC should the party retain power in the May elections.

Masualle, considered a Jacob Zuma loyalist, is among several Zuma-aligned leaders who look set for roles in the executive or in parliament.

Also on the list is former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo, who was seen to have been purged by the faction loyal to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Masualle came second to incumbent ANC chair and finance MEC Oscar Mabuyane in the 2017 “festival of chairs” conference that was followed by a slew of court challenges.

It was reported earlier in March that when Masualle’s term comes to an end, all he wants to do is go home and play with his cats.

But now he is singing a different tune.

“It was an expression of a wish,” spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said on Sunday.

“He said the ANC will decide his future, and now he has to comply.”