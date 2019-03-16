Faith Mazibuko's name high on ANC list of potential Gauteng legislators

In the audio, Mazibuko's CFO and HoD tried to explain why the facilities could not be delivered ahead of the May 8 elections but she refused to accept their reasons, saying they should pull out all the stops to ensure it was done.

She lashed out, saying a reason why other departments chose not to employ Indian and white people was because they liked to speak English.

"Which other department has an Indian that is a CFO? Which other one? You are the second one … A woman. You must thank your lucky stars! Which other department has an HoD which is a umlungu [white person]? Ayikho [there is none], including national.

"So you must thank me for empowering you, so don't sabotage me … You must never! You better do your work or get out," Mazibuko said in the recording.

Mazibuko is expected to be hauled before the ANC’s integrity committee to answer for her behaviour. She has since publicly apologised.

Makhura tops the ANC list of candidates for the provincial legislature followed by education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

Former fees must fall activist Fasiha Hassan has featured on the list of candidates for the provincial legislature.