Mcebisi Jonas admits to errors in Thuli Madonsela's state capture report

During his second appearance at the commission on Friday, advocate Piet Louw, representing former president Jacob Zuma's son, used the document sent to Madonsela to tear into Jonas's evidence. He argued that Jonas's statement was "patently wrong".

However, Louw did not contest that, as per Jonas' evidence, he met Zuma on October 23 2015 at the Hyatt Hotel in Rosebank or that Zuma took Jonas to the Gupta's Saxonwold home. There were also no questions about Jonas's primary allegation that at the home, one of the Gupta brothers offered him R600m and the job of finance minister in exchange for doing the family's bidding.

After Jonas met Madonsela for an interview in 2016, he was instructed to prepare a timeline of events that would deal with a number of issues that remained unclear.

"It was done. There were lots of contradictions in the dates at the time because it was a rushed process. I did look at it and I pointed out some of the things that were lumped together and things that could have been articulated differently. There are points one could say were incorrect," Jonas said in response to questions by Louw.

In his evidence, Jonas said he was introduced to Zuma by businessman Fana Hlongwane. He claims he met Zuma after a Nedlac meeting at the Hyatt Hotel, after which he went with Zuma to the Gupta's home. He told the commission that he did not know whom he was going to meet or where they were going. He went with Zuma without his private bodyguards.

"Did you ask Zuma what the meeting was about? You decided to leave with Zuma to a place you did not know for a purpose you did not know? And you left your protectors behind and your vehicle?" Louw asked him.

"I just waited for him to articulate what the meeting was about. I asked him how far, he said it is not far, it is just around the corner. I had no reason [to believe] that there was anything funny or bad that was about to happen," Jonas responded.