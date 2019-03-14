Politics

Eastern Cape ANC to screen candidates for top positions

PREMIUM
By Nomazima Nkosi - 14 March 2019

All public representatives wanting to represent the ANC in executive positions will have to undergo interviews, the party’s Eastern Cape leaders have resolved.

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Can plastic roads help save the planet? BBC News
Man seen saving boy at Jukskei river

Most Read

X