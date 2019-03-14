Criminal microscope on how the cash was splashed at SA laboratory agency

President Cyril Ramaphosa has directed the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate multiple allegations of maladministration, improper or unlawful conduct, and intentional or negligent loss of public money at the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS).

The NHLS, which serves more than 80% of the population through a national network of laboratories, is the largest diagnostic pathology service in South Africa.

It also provides a training platform for pathologists and technicians.

"The allegations of wrongdoing pertain to the period July 1 2015 to the present," the presidency said on Thursday.

The SIU investigation will include the provision of computer hardware and network connectivity, as well as building maintenance and renovations.