Mokonyane, Dlamini and Gigaba make ANC list to parliament
The ANC has confirmed that implicated ministers Nomvula Mokonyane, Bathabile Dlamini and former ministers Mosebenzi Zwane and Malusi Gigaba have all made it to the final list of parliamentary candidates.
Speaking to journalists outside the offices of the Independent Electoral Commission on Wednesday, ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule said none of these members have been found guilty of committing crime by any court.
“This was very democratic process and we had more than 26 meetings with the national list committee.
“We have looked at what the law says and you are talking about people who have never been charged with any crime or offense,” said Magashule.
#ANCList #Elections2019 Magashule giving reasons on why Mokonyane, Gigaba and Dlamini have made it onto the party’s list. pic.twitter.com/I28gNX2DBt— Jacaranda News (@JacaNews) March 13, 2019
He said all four members have only been charged in the eyes of the media.
His remarks follow Gigaba, Mokonyane, Dlamini and former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane, among 196 others, making the cut of 200 names to be submitted to the IEC on Wednesday.
Magashule said the candidates were in line with the Election Act and therefore, could not be excluded based on allegations.
Political parties have until 5pm on Wednesday to submit their lists to the IEC for possible candidates for the National Assembly and provincial legislatures.
This is a developing story.