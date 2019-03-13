Mokonyane, Dlamini and Gigaba make ANC list to parliament

The ANC has confirmed that implicated ministers Nomvula Mokonyane, Bathabile Dlamini and former ministers Mosebenzi Zwane and Malusi Gigaba have all made it to the final list of parliamentary candidates.

Speaking to journalists outside the offices of the Independent Electoral Commission on Wednesday, ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule said none of these members have been found guilty of committing crime by any court.

“This was very democratic process and we had more than 26 meetings with the national list committee.

“We have looked at what the law says and you are talking about people who have never been charged with any crime or offense,” said Magashule.