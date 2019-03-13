Don't waste time on Tom Moyane's 'feelings', Pravin Gordhan's lawyers tell inquiry

Lawyers representing public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan at the state capture inquiry have argued that time and money should not be wasted on "consoling" axed SA Revenue Service (Sars) boss Tom Moyane's feelings by allowing him to cross-examine the minister.

In a legal to-and-fro between Moyane and Gordhan at the inquiry on Wednesday, Gordhan's lawyer Michelle le Roux argued that issues canvassed in Moyane's application to cross-examine her client had already been dealt with by retired judge Robert Nugent in his investigation into tax and governance issues at the revenue collector.

Le Roux came up against Moyane's lawyer, Dali Mpofu, when arguing against the application before commission chair, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

"If we understand Moyane's application ... all of that falls into three categories. The first are Sars-related issues. He wants to resuscitate the so-called rogue unit narrative. All of these Sars-related issues are the work of the completed Nugent commission … What this application amounts to is that you are being asked to review Nugent," Le Roux said.