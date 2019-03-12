SA father of plane crash victim: 'Please, God, don't let it be him'

The first thought that went through Don Edkins' mind when he heard his son Max might be on the Ethiopian Airlines flight which crashed on Sunday was: "Please, God, don't let it be him."

Don first heard about the flight crashing soon after takeoff from Addis Ababa on a trip to Nairobi, Kenya, via media reports.

Then the German embassy in Addis Ababa confirmed that Max was one of the 157 people who perished.

"Being 35, he was part of this new generation who have to change the world otherwise he won't have a world to live in and he was dedicated to that," he said, speaking from Cape Town on Tuesday.

Max held dual German-SA nationality and had worked as a climate communications expert for the World Bank's Connect4Climate programme since January 2013.

Don said he was the "best of all of us".

"He was there, always, in the most important places, giving out the message that the environment and climate is where we have to do something for the future of our children and I think he would want that to be known for his children and for everybody else's children."