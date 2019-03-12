Police recover last body of six EC kids who drowned crossing river
Police have recovered the body of an eight-year-old boy who was swept away by a river in Mount Fletcher in the Eastern Cape last week.
He was the last of six children whose bodies were recovered after they were swept away while crossing the Freyistata River after school.
Police spokesperson Capt Khaya Tonjeni said community members found the body of the boy 80km away from Mount Fletcher.
On Thursday last week, police search and rescue teams recovered the bodies of a girl and three boys, aged between six and eight. The body of a six-year-old boy was recovered late on Saturday afternoon.
All the children were from the same area.
The search and rescue operation was suspended to allow the water to subside.
Tonjeni confirmed that the last body was recovered on Monday.
"The police extend a word of gratitude and appreciation for the support received from the community throughout this ordeal," he said.