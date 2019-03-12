I don't take Tito Mboweni seriously on privatising SOEs, says David Mabuza

Deputy president David Mabuza has told MPs he does not take seriously finance minister Tito Mboweni's proposal that some of the struggling state-owned companies (SOEs) should be privatised.

Mabuza made the statement while responding to an oral question from DA MP Natasha Mazzone, who wanted to know if he supported Mboweni's privatisation ideas.

Mboweni raised the matter of privatisation when he tabled his budget last month, asking MPs whether it still made sense for government to retain struggling SOEs such as Eskom, SAA and the SABC in their current form.

But responding to Mazzone on Tuesday, the deputy president said he did not take Mboweni seriously on the matter because he had not articulated formal government policy.

"There's no manga manga business … No, I don't think that's the way we should approach this debate, whether there are certain entities that must be privatised, certain SOEs.

This debate cannot be approached this way and I don't really take the minister of finance seriously when he's making comments," said Mabuza amid audible gasps from opposition MPs.