NMB political parties encourage residents to vote in Ward 2 by-election

Voter turnout during the 2016 municipal elections was 73.87% and the the DA candidate won the ward with 89.69% valid votes.

Members of the ANC, DA, ACDP, EFF and COPE were stationed outside some of the voting stations, some doing last minute campaigning for their candidates.

ANC vans with president Cyril Ramaphosa’s face were visible throughout the area while DA councillor Gustav Rautenbach was going door-to-door in Forest Hill.

ANC provincial elections coordinator Zandisile Qupe said even though Ward 2 was a DA stronghold, the ANC took a decision that there was no ward they would not contest.

"For us as the ANC this is a test for the upcoming May 8 general election. However we perform here, it will give an indication of how we'll do, especially here in the metro where we're in a coalition with other political parties.“Hopefully we can be able to grow our numbers," Qupe said.

EFF deputy chairperson Lukhanyo Mrara said the intention was to take the ward. "Obviously this is a white dominated area but I think we're going to surprise a lot of people in the metro.

The EFF is here to stay," Mrara said. ANC supporters blasted music outside the Portuguese Club and danced while members of the opposition looked on.

Nelson Mandela Bay councillors Andile Lungisa, Bicks Ndoni, Litho Suka, Retief Odendaal, Werner Senekal, Lance Grootboom all braved the scorching heat to support their party candidates.

Voting stations will close at 9pm.