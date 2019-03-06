Nelson Mandela Bay Ward 2 by-election goes smoothly

Voting in Nelson Mandela Bay's Ward 2 by-election went ahead without a hitch on Wednesday.

This is according to Independent Electoral Commission regional supervisor Crosby Bacela, who said voting stations opened on time.

"Ours is to provide facilities and everything is going as planned.

"As yet, we don't have figures of how many people have voted," Bacela said at about 4pm.

Meanwhile, political parties in the metro were out in full force in a last bid to woo voters.

The ward covers Summerstrand, Humewood and Forest Hill.

The position became vacant when DA councillor Dean Biddulph resigned earlier this year to pursue other interests.

Ward resident Gareth Larken said he had voted for his party because it had the best campaign, and Brad Haller said the party he had voted for spoke to areas that concerned him.

DA Ward 2 candidate Renaldo Gouws, who was at the Kings Beach Lifesaving Club, encouraged residents to go out and vote.

ANC councillor candidate Oliver Copley was happy with the turnout, saying the ANC received a good response which was in line with the response from the community during campaigning.

"I don't want to count my chickens before they hatch but I'm feeling pretty good about today," Copley said.

African Christian Democratic Party candidate Dawn Rogers said the ACDP had made major inroads in the ward and the possibilities for the ACDP were endless.

"People are excited and asked a lot of questions pertaining to the election, and it's amazing," Rogers said.

By 11am, 198 people had voted at the lifesaving club, 300 at the ACVV Hall in Forest Hill and 722 at the Portuguese Club in Summerstrand.

More people started trickling in as the day progressed.

IEC presiding officer at the Kings Beach Lifesaving Club, Yoliswa Memela, said everything was going smoothly and they had not encountered any problems.

Voting stations close at 9pm, with the counting of ballots expected to commence immediately afterwards.

The results will be announced on Thursday.