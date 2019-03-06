Former ANC Youth League leaders have paid hush money to women they abuse - Malema
Rape survivors and victims of gender-based violence should decide on their own how they want to tell their stories, EFF leader Julius Malema said on Wednesday.
Malema said he knew of former ANC Youth League (ANCYL) leaders who were privately facing accusations of rape or sexual harassment.
He said he would not do anything about it, despite knowing about the allegations, because the victims had to decide on their own course of action.
"It is the responsibility of the victims to decide how they want to tell their stories. I am not going to victimise them by telling their stories. I'm acting responsibly," he said.
Speaking during a breakfast session at Carnival City mall in Ekurhuleni, Malema claimed he knew of some leaders who "are paying their victims to buy their silence".
The firebrand leader said former ANC Youth League members in the governing party were embroiled in sex-related scandals because they were "immature".
"The reason you do not know about them is because some of them are paying to silence the victims.
"Once a leader is accused of such a thing, you must know there is lack of maturity."