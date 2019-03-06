Former ANC Youth League leaders have paid hush money to women they abuse - Malema

Rape survivors and victims of gender-based violence should decide on their own how they want to tell their stories, EFF leader Julius Malema said on Wednesday.

Malema said he knew of former ANC Youth League (ANCYL) leaders who were privately facing accusations of rape or sexual harassment.

He said he would not do anything about it, despite knowing about the allegations, because the victims had to decide on their own course of action.

"It is the responsibility of the victims to decide how they want to tell their stories. I am not going to victimise them by telling their stories. I'm acting responsibly," he said.