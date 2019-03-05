Six memorable quotes from Mabuyane's budget speech
Eastern Cape finance MEC Oscar Mabuyane delivered his maiden 2019 budget speech in Bhisho on Tuesday.
HeraldLIVE collated six of his more memorable quotes from his speech and his address at the media lock-up moment before he addressed the legislature:
- “At times, I found myself waking up in the middle of the night trying to balance the needs of our people with the resources we have at our disposal.”
- “Fiscal consolidation is a very strong, bitter medicine to drink and we have no other choice but to drink it.”
- “We must have an appetite to develop infrastructure and turn our province into a construction site.”
- “We must address the fact that while we make five steps forward on infrastructure development, some in our communities take us 10 steps back by destroying the infrastructure that is meant to improve their lives.”
- “As we speak, in the 2018/19 financial year R630mn that should benefit our communities has been paid to settle claims benefiting a few individuals who are even defrauded by their unscrupulous lawyers.”“
- As we embark on investment promotion, our provincial government and municipalities must make it easy for investors to do business in the Eastern Cape, than in other parts of the continent. If we allow red tape to frustrate business, fight each other, delay decision making, we will lose the investments to places where things are done in order.”