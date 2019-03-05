More burial trauma for grieving Kwazakhele family

Arriving at the Papenkuil Cemetery in Gelvandale to find that the grave of a loved one had not been dug was not the only issue a Kwazakhele family experienced when dealing with Odwa Duru Funerals.

The family of the late Nokuzola Jacobs, 58, criticised the service they received from the funeral company.

Nokuzola's daughter, Asanda, said the problems started with the issuing of the death certificate which she said was delayed.

"Just a mere two days before the funeral Odwa Duru Funerals owner Odwa Duru told us that my mother would not fit in the coffin we had already chosen and that we needed to pay an additional R7,000 for a coffin that would fit her on top of the R9,000 we'd already paid but settled on R4,000 instead," Asanda said.

"This was on Friday night around 10pm and he said that the money needed to be in by 10am on Saturday."

The family said the coffin Nokuzola ended up being buried in was not the one the family had chosen.

Nokuzola's niece, Noluthando Seti, said: "Firstly, when we viewed her body in his office, she was covered in this filthy blanket.

"Another thing was because she was frozen, the ice was melting on to the stretcher she was placed on instead of in a coffin and it was really unpleasant."

Speaking on Monday, Duru said there was nothing wrong with viewing people in an embalming tray.

"The body still had ice because this person was in the fridge as it should be," Duru said.

"When the family chose the coffin, I asked them if it would fit and they said yes.

"On Friday, when my people were preparing the body, they told me it did not fit.

"I am the owner of the business, I don't pick up bodies therefore I had not seen it. I informed the family that the body did not fit and they should choose another coffin."