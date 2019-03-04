EFF to lay charge against Mampintsha over Babes Wodumo assault video

The EFF in KwaZulu-Natal says it intends to open a case with police to investigate footage of musician Mampintsha which appears to show him assaulting his long-term girlfriend and fellow musician, Babes Wodumo.

The party issued a statement in which it said a charge would be laid by its chairperson, Vusi Khoza, in Umlazi on Monday.

The EFF's quest to open a case against the kwaito star comes after a clip purporting to show him beating Wodumo was broadcast on her Instagram Live feed. It went viral in the early hours of Monday.

Neither the pair nor their managers have responded to requests for comment. While some are urging the singer to open a criminal case, other social media commentators are questioning whether it was a publicity stunt.

The purported assault has been widely condemned, including by Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane, who called for an effective police investigation into the clip.

Speaking in Pretoria on Monday, he said: "I stand as a man in South Africa who's a husband of one wife and a (father) of a daughter ... You don’t touch my daughter like that."