Thabo Mbeki weighs in on northern areas gang violence

Former president Thabo Mbeki implored Khoi and San leaders in Nelson Mandela Bay to up their efforts in ridding the city of gang violence.

Speaking at the offices of the Thabo Mbeki Foundation in Johannesburg, Mbeki met with Khoi and San activists as well as chiefs on Wednesday.

Mbeki said the violence in the metro's northern areas could be attributed to a lack of sense of identity and values of young men involved in the violence could be caused by deep rooted issues making them vulnerable to criminal elements.

"When people do not have a strong sense of who they are and are not guided by the values that have driven resilient societies for millennia, they get influenced by negative social values that dehumanise them.

"This can be seen in the way in which they easily take away human life

"It is time for the Khoi and San to draw on their rich cultural and linguistic heritage as well as their great values to help resolve the problem," Mbeki said.