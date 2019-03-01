Thabo Mbeki weighs in on northern areas gang violence
Former president Thabo Mbeki implored Khoi and San leaders in Nelson Mandela Bay to up their efforts in ridding the city of gang violence.
Speaking at the offices of the Thabo Mbeki Foundation in Johannesburg, Mbeki met with Khoi and San activists as well as chiefs on Wednesday.
Mbeki said the violence in the metro's northern areas could be attributed to a lack of sense of identity and values of young men involved in the violence could be caused by deep rooted issues making them vulnerable to criminal elements.
"When people do not have a strong sense of who they are and are not guided by the values that have driven resilient societies for millennia, they get influenced by negative social values that dehumanise them.
"This can be seen in the way in which they easily take away human life
"It is time for the Khoi and San to draw on their rich cultural and linguistic heritage as well as their great values to help resolve the problem," Mbeki said.
On Tuesday, the National Assembly passed the Khoi and San Leadership Bill that aims seeks recognition for Khoi and San leaders and the formation of their own communities.
It clarifies the functions and roles of traditional and Khoi and San leaders and includes them in House of Traditional Leaders.
Khoi and San activist and ANC MPL, Christian Martin, said they met with Mbeki as an important champion of African Renaissance whom they as an important ally for their cause.
"Former president Mbeki is a key stakeholder for us as someone who has championed an inclusive brand of African renaissance as evident in his I am an African poem.
“His contribution to a South African Coat of Arms that draws from Khoi and San symbols, his recognition of the role of the Khoi and San as the first defenders of South Africa against imperialism, and his vast knowledge of archives will help our cause,” Martin said.
The Thabo Mbeki Foundation and the Khoi and San NBM Alliance resolved to start a working group that will coordinate the activities going forward.
