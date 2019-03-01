Politics

Suspended city boss Johann Mettler in battle to get job back

City hires top advocate Mpofu to oppose Mettler

PREMIUM
By Kathryn Kimberley - 01 March 2019

Axed city boss Johann Mettler’s feelings of self-worth have been compromised by his suspension and he wants his job back – as soon as possible.

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Bracken High School teacher applauds student
PE cyclist pushed off bicycle and robbed

Most Read

X