MPs dress up for Caster Semenya in support of her battle with IAAF

MPs from across the political spectrum have put their differences aside in all-round condemnation of the International Association of Athletics Federations' (IAAF's) bid to force star athlete Caster Semenya to take substances to lower her testosterone levels.

The MPs, dressed in government-sponsored black T-shirts engraved with words such as "we condemn subtle hatred and racism", in the national assembly were reacting to a statement by sports minister Tokozile Xasa in which she asked the country's MPs to back her campaign against the IAAF's attempt to medically reduce Semenya's competitiveness.

Xasa recently led a high-powered delegation at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland in a government-led mission to oppose the IAAF's proposed regulation to limit testosterone levels of the female athlete.

The court is expected to deliver its judgment on the matter towards the end of March.

Xasa told MPs that it was suspicious that the IAAF's proposed regulations targeted athletics races in which Semenya has proved dominant - such as the 400m, 800m and 1,500m events.

"Our analysis indicates that these regulations are targeted at the sub-codes of athletics in which African athletes participate and are dominant in. These include applicability to the 400m, 800m and 1,500m races.