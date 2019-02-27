Bhisho staff evacuated from 'dangerous' building

Staff working at the Eastern Cape department of economic development, environmental affairs and tourism (Dedeat) head office in Bhisho have been evacuated from the building following health concerns.

The building has been declared unsafe for workers.

Dedeat spokesperson Ncedo Lisani said the head office at Beacon Hill would not be accessible, and in the meantime people should contact the regional offices instead.

"Naturally, this situation is disruptive as it concerns delivery of services to the public, as staff have limited to no access to computers, telephones and the internet, but Dedeat is working around the clock to find alternative accommodation to address this challenge," Linise said.

Finance MEC Oscar Mabuyane reached a compromise with union members to move government employees from the condemned building to the old Standard Bank building in King William's Town.

Mabuyane described the workers' conditions as "dehumanising".

"It's dangerous. I think we've allowed for the situation to go on unabated for too long," Mabuyane said.

Earlier this month staff had to be evacuated from the building following a gas leak. Compliance reports from the Buffalo City Municipality and the department of labour declared the building unfit for humans.

The building houses both economic affairs workers and more than 300 department of social development staff members.