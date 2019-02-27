Nelson Mandela Bay Ward 23 office torched

The office of a Motherwell ANC ward councillor was torched on Tuesday evening.

Ward 23 councillor, Sandile Nzanzeka's office was set alight, allegedly by disgruntled residents.

The residents allegedly want Nzanzeka removed as their councillor.

Safety and security political head Litho Suka said he has deployed security and members of the police to calm the situation.

"We're aware because some of the residents had complained against him.

"The residents also wanted to destroy the councillor's property and burn his house but we dispatched people to his home to make sure both he and his family were protected," Suka said.

Council speaker Buyelwa Mafaya said she was not familiar with the details other than the fact that a case was opened with at the Motherwell police station.

Nzanzeka could not be reached for comment.

Ward 60 councillor Mvuzo Mbelekane condemned the burning of the office and said destroying infrastructure should be the last resort in trying to have issues resolved.

"Whatever the issues between a councillor and residents are, burning a office should not even be on the agenda because the office does not belong to the councillor but to the residents because that is where they're supposed to get access to services," Mbelekane said.

Police spokesperson colonel Priscilla Naidu said Ikamvelihle police were investigating a case of arson.

Naidu said according to information they received, at about 10pm on Tuesday a group of people were spotted with tyres near the councillor's office in Khetshe Street,NU 3.

"As soon as they saw the police vehicle, they ran away. The office was set alight.

"It is further alleged that the people are unhappy with certain construction work going on in their area and that they were not consulted," Naidu said.

No arrests have been made.