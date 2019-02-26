'I have never sexually harassed anyone in my life': Pule Mabe speaks out after 'suspension'

There appears to be a "complete disregard to one's right to dignity", ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said on Tuesday.

Mabe said this in a statement around midday, shortly before the ANC was to hold a media briefing after the party's national working committee (NWC) reportedly decided to suspend him and Zizi Kodwa.

"It is not in my nature to entertain slander and to borrow from the novel by the late renowned African writer Chinua Achebe, Things fall Apart. Things indeed seem to be falling apart with what appears to be a complete disregard to one's right to dignity.

"Unfortunately I must now speak for myself and protect my family from further humiliation. I have never sexually harassed anyone and will subject myself even to the highest court in the land to prove my innocence. I will not allow my name to be used to pursue nefarious agendas whose sole motive is character assassination."

Mabe and acting ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa face allegations of rape and sexual harassment. Former North West secretary Dakota Legoete will now act as ANC spokesperson.