Juju makes quick appearance in Newcastle court

The case against EFF leader Julius Malema has once again stalled because of his legal challenge of the law.

Malema made a brief appearance at the Newcastle Magistrate's Court on Monday where state prosecutor Jabulani Mlotshwa told the court that the matter could not continue until the finalisation of Malema's challenge of the Riotous Assembly act.

Malema filed an application to the Pretoria High Court in December challenging the constitutionality of the laws used to charge him.

Judgment was reserved on the matter.

Mlotshwa said that there was no indication of when the Pretoria matter would be finalised but hoped it would be some time before March.