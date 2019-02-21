No tax rate rise, but some will pay more

The budget does not propose any direct increases in corporate and individual income tax, but the failure to adjust tax tables to account for inflation means that individual taxpayers will be paying more if their salaries increase. A gain of R12.8bn will accrue to the fiscus due to the fact that no adjustment has been made to tax tables to take bracket creep into account.

