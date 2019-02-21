Emerging farmers get R3.7bn boost

PREMIUM

The government has budgeted R3.7bn to assist emerging farmers seeking to acquire arable land to farm. It will also support 262 “priority land-reform projects” in the next three years‚ at a cost of R1.8bn. Finance minister Tito Mboweni‚ tabling his budget in parliament on Wednesday‚ said over the next three years the government would also spend R1.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.