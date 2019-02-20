Mayor Mongameli Bobani leading Bay investment drive in China
Delegation focuses on ‘smart city’ initiatives
A delegation, led by mayor Mongameli Bobani, is in China on an investment drive to help lure new funders for innovative “smart city” projects. The visit, if a success, could see the city clinching deals for the roll-out of wireless broadband as well as new technology linked to the security field, such as surveillance and CCTV cameras.
