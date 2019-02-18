UDM wants grants for entrepreneurs

The United Democratic Movement wants to create a government-funded grant for budding entrepreneurs to start their own businesses and contribute towards job creation. Speaking on how the UDM proposed the Distinct National Fund would work, party president Bantu Holomisa said this would be in the form of a grant, instead of struggling entrepreneurs seeking loans from the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC).

