DA MP warns 'criminal syndicate' ANC of 'vote-shedding' at election time

DA MP Geordin Hill-Lewis claims that ANC leaders profited from destroying Eskom and should therefore not be surprised by load-shedding.

Speaking during the second day of the debate on last week's state of the nation address (Sona), Hill-Lewis dubbed the ANC a criminal syndicate and accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of being its face.

Referring to comments made by Ramaphosa on Monday that he was "shocked and angry" at widespread load-shedding across the country, which started again on Sunday after a brief hiatus since mid-December, Hill-Lewis said: “The ANC-owned Hitachi Africa ... built the boilers for Medupi ... Now that the boilers are failing, the president tells us he is 'shocked and angry' at load-shedding.”