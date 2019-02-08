‘Luxury hotels, flights, cars and cash kickbacks’
Draft charge sheet lists string of corruption allegations against Mt
According to the draft charge sheet, Mti scored nearly R1m worth of benefits – including flights, rental cars, and even payment of a traffic fine – between May 2005 and July 2015.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.