BCM Council still silent on DA questions after 8 months
DA councillor Sue Bentley says she has witnessed suspicious behaviour from BCM municipal bus drivers firsthand, and has described the bus depot as a “disaster”. “I am well aware that drivers are skipping routes completely, leaving people stranded,” she said. “The allegations of drivers pocketing money have also been brought to my attention.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.