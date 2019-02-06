Politics

Sarah Baartman district gripped by drought

By Nomazima Nkosi - 06 February 2019
Sarah Baartman District Municipality mayor Khunjuzwa Kekana
Image: Michael Pinyana

Mayor of the Sarah Baartman District Khunjuzwa Kekana has urged residents to use water sparingly.

This as dam levels in the region continue to drop. 

Kekana said all seven municipalities in the Sarah Baartman district were affected by the drought and dangerous heat waves.

"This has resulted in dams and water holdings being at dangerously low levels."

Affected municipalities include Blue Crane Route and Makana Municipality and Kouga Municipality.

"All citizens and organizations within the above-mentioned municipalities [must] save water as much as they can," she said.

Kekana also advised residents to boil the water before drinking it for health and safety reasons.

