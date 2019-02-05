Metro complaints hotline workers down phones
Contract staff on strike over demand for permanent positions in the municipality
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s service delivery complaints hotline will be shut indefinitely, call centre staff have threatened. The 32 staff, who have been on strike since Friday, have vowed not to answer the phones until the municipality follows through on its promise to hire them permanently.
