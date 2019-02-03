Under an EFF government‚ 50% of the land would be owned by the youth and women while at least half of the country’s mineral resources would benefit locals.

This is if the EFF manifesto for the upcoming general elections‚ unveiled by party leader Julius Malema in Soshanguve north of Pretoria on Saturday‚ with a particular focus on land reform and job creation‚ is anything to go by.

According to the EFF manifesto‚ themed "our land and jobs now"‚ a "massive and protected sustainable industrial development" would be rolled out for the next five years to end the misery of the nine million unemployed South Africans should the EFF win the elections.

This is while all land in the republic would be in the custodianship of the state and a land ombudsman would be established to protect the rights of people to land and abuse from state officials and private companies.

As for those paying rent on residential land‚ they would be history when the red berets had state power since "the EFF government will abolish rentals in all residential land".

Most of the land would be owned by black people‚ according to the EFF's "demographically representative" land ownership policy and manifesto promise‚ while any ownership of land by foreign nationals would be abolished.

"We cannot postpone the land question. We cannot postpone the jobs question. We are hungry now and we must eat now‚" said Malema.

"The EFF government will distribute a minimum of 50% of land to be controlled by women and the youth and women will get tribal land‚ married or not.

"The EFF will establish a people's land council to manage and redistribute land to all those who need it for residential and productive purposes."

On jobs and the economy‚ the EFF manifesto promises the establishment of 37 "economic zones" in all provinces across the country. Companies who invest in these economic zones "will be exempted from paying tax" provided they commit to creating at least 2‚000 jobs.

The EFF also promises to prioritise domestic production and trade to bolster small businesses.

"The EFF government will amend the PMFA and MFMA to compel national government‚ provincial and state-owned entities to procure 80% of all goods from local producers and 50% from producers of which 50% is owned and controlled by women and youth‚" reads the manifesto.

The businesses will not be allowed to sell whatever they so please‚ says the EFF‚ because "the EFF government will impose a quota of 60% on all shops to sell locally produced goods and products".