Police minister Bheki Cele has refused to say how much it has cost taxpayers to protect former president Jacob Zuma since his departure from office‚ arguing that publicising such information might compromise Zuma’s security.

Cele was responding to a parliamentary question from DA chief whip John Steenhuisen.

The minister explained that the money spent on protection duties was based on travelling‚ accommodation and subsistence allowances for Zuma’s presidential protection members.

“The amount spent specifically on protection duties to the former president cannot be disclosed‚ as it may pose a security risk‚” he said. Cele would also not divulge the purpose of Zuma’s trips‚ saying that might also pose a security risk.

In response to a question from DA MP Dianne Kohler Barnard‚ Cele gave a detailed breakdown of how much it had cost the state to protect EFF leader Julius Malema.

Kohler Barnard did not publicly name Malema in her question but confirmed to TimesLIVE that she had wanted the financial details of Malema’s VIP protection so far.

Cele revealed that Malema had been enjoying state-sponsored security since May 2018 to the tune of R315‚823‚ as at the end of October.

He also revealed that the decision to protect Malema had followed a threat and risk assessment.