Bay coalition U-turn on land invasions

The coalition government in Nelson Mandela Bay has done an about-turn on land invasions, calling on people to stop invading land because to do so is illegal. ANC councillor and human settlements political head Andile Mfunda said earlier this week that the coalition government – comprising the ANC, UDM, United Front and AIC – could not condone land invasions because they contravened the constitution.

