Jacob Zuma’s singing voice has been muted – for now.

This is according to eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede, who told councillors and members of the executive committee at a meeting on Tuesday that there was “no such thing” as a Zuma album planned by the municipality.

Gumede said she had learnt about the album via the media but that proper protocols had not been followed.

“Nobody has informed us about this project.

“Under normal circumstances‚ politicians make political announcements,” she said.

“As an ANC-deployed mayor, I would have briefed the ANC caucus first before making such an announcement.

“The protocol was not followed and we are prepared to speak about the items once we get a full briefing.

“As things stand‚ there is no such [thing]. Only the city manager and I will speak to the public with authority about this matter.”

DA councillor Nicole Graham said Gumede’s response showed that the ANC was “buckling under DA and public pressure”.

“While we welcome this backtrack‚ this proves exactly what the DA has been saying – that eThekwini’s parks unit has gone rogue‚ and that the tail is wagging the proverbial dog in Durban,” she said.

“The city manager has refused to pronounce on the issue‚ despite numerous requests from the DA‚ nor have they publicly rebuked parks head Thembinkosi Ngcobo’s utterances about the deal.”

Ngcobo claimed that the album would be produced with the help of acclaimed group Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

However‚ this was denied by the group’s Sandile Khumalo. –