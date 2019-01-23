Metro finally decides on fees for land development
For years, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s human settlements department has thumbsucked the fees it charges for land development applications. It has now finally drawn up a set formula to determine what it should charge for the applications. Human settlements boss Nolwandle Gqiba said on Tuesday that in one instance a developer had been charged fees of up to R1m.
